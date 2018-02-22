Conti's agent: "He will be back stronger than ever next year..."
27 March at 19:20AC Milan added 11 new players last summer as one of these new players is Andrea Conti. The ex-Atalanta defender had a fantastic season in 2016-17 as he was considered one of the best wing-backs in Italy. After moving to AC Milan this past summer, Conti picked up a severe injury right from the get go so he hasn't played much for his new club to date. He was doing much better but suffered another set-back today.
Here is what his agent (Mario Giuffredi) had to say on the matter as he spoke Radio Rossenera (via Pianeta Milan):
" We were under shock when he got hurt again. We were scared that it was another anterior cruciate ligament injury. This would've really hurt us. It was certainly a scare but when he heard that it wasn't very serious he was much more relaxed. He is now working to get back on track. Return? There isn't much time left in this season so his focus is on next year. He hasn't played in a long time and we won't take any risks. Andrea wanted to get back as soon as possible but he now has to look at the big picture. He still has a long contract with Milan so he has to look at things in a positive way".
