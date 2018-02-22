Today, at Villa Stuart, Andrea Conti underwent the second operation of the cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Last September, he underwent the first operation, only to get injured again in training. Therefore, the right-back who moved to Milan last summer was forced to undergo another operation, as his ACL hadn't healed properly.

The former Atalanta man has only played two games for Milan in the league this season, and he's expected to be out until September, meaning he won't be ready for the start of next season.

On Instagram, the number 12 posted a picture of him after the operation, accompanied by this message: "Always smile despite of everything, because the greatest happiness is not to never fall but to rise again after a fall, this is the only way to win!"

The official account of AC Milan also replied to this post, by saying: "Always by your side!".