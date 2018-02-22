Real Madrid may already have the edge in the upcoming Champions League final.

Liverpool earned their passage to the Kiev game by defeating Roma 7-6 on aggregate, but Sport write that referee Cuneyt Cakir could be officiating. The Turk was also officiating as the Galacticos controversially drew at home with Bayern Munich to knock them out this week.

Marcelo later admitted to handling a ball that would have gifted Bayern a late penalty.

The president of the Turkish refereeing committee, Yusuf Namoglu said to the surprise of many that

"The UEFA committees are very happy with [Cakir’s] performance. We hope he will be the referee for the World Cup final in Russia. He did very well in the semi-final of the champions and he could have the chance to referee the final too."

"Cakir refereed another Champions League corner and Infantino and Collina trust him a lot because he always delivers."

The Merengues were under a lot of heat for the controversial manner in which they had defeated Bayern the previous year, and also for beating Juventus in the quarters, though the penalty on Lucas Vazquez was very likely the correct decision, and the Merengues also had a fair goal chalked off in the return leg.