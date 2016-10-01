Coppa Italia: Atalanta-Juventus 0-1 |As it happened...

Atalanta will take on Juventus tonight in the Coppa Italia in what should be a solid game. Follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW :



After an intense Serie A week-end, the Coppa Italia is now back with a bang. Atalanta will be taking on Juventus tonight as AC Milan will be taking on Lazio tomorrow at the San Siro. The last time Atalanta beat Juve was back in 2004 as Gasperini's side drew Juve 2-2 earlier on in the season. Berisha and Caldara are back for Atalanta as Gomez and Cristante will play behind the lone striker (Petagna or Cornelius). Spinazzola won't play tonight as he picked up a slight injury. Allegri will be able to count on Gigi Buffon as Bernrdeschi will also start up front for the Bianconeri. Blaise Matuidi should get the go in the midfield as Allegri will likely want to rest Miralem Pjanic. Benatia will also start at the back.



LIVE COMMENTARY :

