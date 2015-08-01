Massimiliano Allegri’s side can claim the unprecedented honour of being the best team in Europe as they look to achieve the treble. This rather difficult task begins tonight as they come face-to-face with a confident and hungry Lazio side at the Stadio Olimpico.

Despite a defeat to Lazio’s arch-rivals Roma on Sunday, Juventus are still well on course to have Serie A success for a sixth successive year. The Old Lady looks set to be the team to beat once again. Whereas, Simone Inzaghi saw his Lazio team taste defeat away to Fiorentina last Saturday evening.

Despite this, both sides go into this game in good form with I Biancocelesti losing just one of their last five games domestically and Juventus losing just once in six matches in all competitions.