The final of the 2017 Coppa Italia is just over 24 hours away and both Juventus and Lazio are making their final preparations for Wednesday night's blockbuster at the Stadio Olimpico. Calciomercato.com's Lorenzo Bettoni is in Rome already to sample the big match atmosphere and to watch the Bianconeri go through their final paces at the iconic stadium before tomorrows big game.A few weeks ago, many would have predicted a convincing win for Massimo Allegri's men but a drop in form, which has seen their lead at the top of the standings cut to just four points as their focus of attention was diverted by reaching the Champions League Final in Cardiff, gives Biancocelesti fans hope that they can upset the form book on their home patch.