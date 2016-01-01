Coppa Italia: Inter-Pordenone 1-0 after penalty kicks: In the end Nagatomo was the hero...

Inter Milan were playing against Pordenone (a Serie C club) in the Coppa Italia at the San Siro as the visitors gave the Nerazzurri a very hard time indeed. In the end, the score stayed at 0-0 as penalty kicks were in fact needed to separate both sides. Spalletti's team are coming off a 0-0 draw against Juventus as they did not seem ready for this game. Like one can imagine, Inter mostly played reserves in this one but Skriniar, Gagliardini and Eder all started. As the game went on Spalletti put in Perisic, Brozovic and Icardi but they could not break down Pordenone. As previously mentioned, the game went to penalty kicks as Inter ended up winning thanks to a Yuto Nagatomo strike.



This game was surely too close for Spalletti's liking but in the end Inter got the job done. They will now be taking on Udinese in the Serie A this week-end...