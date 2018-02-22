Coppa Italia: Juve-Milan, here are the half-time tops and flops
09 May at 21:45Juve are currently playing against AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final in Rome. The game is currently at half-time as it is a very tight encounter. Both clubs failed to score a goal in the first half of play as it has been an intensive game so far. Buffon and Donnarumma both made a few saves each as they have been solid where as Mandzukic and Cutrone both failed to leave their mark on the game so far.
You can view our Calciomercato.com tops and flops right here bellow:
Half-time Coppa Italia finals ratings (Juve-Milan 0-0 HT):
Juventus: Buffon (7), Cuadrado (6.5), Barzagli (6), Benatia (6.5), Asamoah (6.5); Khedira (6), Pjanic (6.5), Matuidi (6.5); Douglas Costa (6.5), Mandzukic (5.5), Dybala (6).
Milan: Donnarumma (7), Calabria (6.5), Bonucci (6.5), Romagnoli (6.5), Rodriguez (6.5), Kessie (6), Locatelli (6.5), Bonaventura (6.5), Suso (6), Cutrone (6), Calhanoglu (7).
Tops: Gigi Buffon, Gigio Donnarumma, Hakan Calhanoglu
Flops: Mario Mandzukic, Patrick Cutrone
(@Calcionews89)
Go to comments