Coppa Italia: Juve-Milan, here are the probable lineups
08 May at 22:27Juventus are set to take on AC Milan tomorrow evening in the Coppa Italia final as this should be a great game. The game will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome as both clubs will be hoping to get the win.
MATCH PREVIEW:
Juve and Milan come into this one with strong teams as both clubs don't have many injuries to worry about. Mario Mandzukic, Mattia De Sciglio and Stefano Sturaro have all had physical issues of late but they have all since returned. Other than Giorgio Chiellini, the bianconeri should have a full team tomorrow evening.
As for the rossoneri, Lucas Biglia has recuperated from his back issue as Gattuso will determine if he can start or not. He was called up for the game but if he can't play, then Locatelli will likely start in his place.
HERE ARE THE PROBABLE LINEUPS:
JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Barzagli, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Douglas Costa, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain.
AC MILAN (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Calabria, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessié, Locatelli, Bonaventura; Suso, Cutrone, Calhanoglu.
