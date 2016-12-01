Full time: Juventus-AC Milan 2-1 | as it happened

Juventus face AC Milan in a quarter final tie of the Coppa Italia. The winner of tonight's Juventus Stadium clash will play against Napoli in the tournament's semi-finals. The partenopei beat Fiorentina yesterday thanks to a goal came courtesy of José Maria Callejon who has now ten goals in all competitions this season. Juventus have already faced AC Milan twice this season losing both times. The first time in a league game last October, whilst the second one was barely a month ago when the rossoneri won their first trophy in six years winning the Italian Supercup on penalties against the Old Lady.



