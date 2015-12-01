Coppa Italia, Juventus-Napoli: confirmed lineups

Juventus host Napoli at the J Stadium for the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals. The Old Lady has won the last two successive edition of the competition and has never lost at the J Stadium against the partenopei. Napoli lost their last Serie A clash against Atalanta for 2-0 with both goals came courtesy of new Juventus signing Mattia Caldara who will remain on loan at his current club until summer 2018. The return leg will be played at the San Paolo on the 4th of April.



Confirmed lineups:



Juventus: Neto; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Lichtsteiner, Khedira, Pjanic, Asamoah; Dybala; Mandzukic, Higuain.



Napoli: Reina, Maggio, Albiol, Koulibaly, Strinic, Rog, Diawara, Hamsik, Callejon, Milik, Insigne



