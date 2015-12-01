Coppa Italia: Lazio-Milan 0-0 |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

AC Milan are set to take on Lazio in the Coppa Italia as both sides met a few days ago in the Italian Serie A (the rossoneri won by a 2-1 score line). You can follow the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



Three days after their game in the Italian Serie A (Milan won 2-1), the rossoneri will play once again against Lazio at the San Siro. The return leg will be played in Rome on February 28th 2018 as Simone Inzaghi will be hoping that his side scores at least 1 away goal tonight. Gattuso will field a similar formation to the one of a few days ago but he will use Borini in the left-back spot and he will rest Calabria-Cutrone and Calhanoglu for the start of this one. Inzaghi on the other hand will get Immobile back but Luis Alberto, De Vrij and Lulic won't start this one either. Here are both clubs confirmed starting 11 for this game:



Milan: Donnarumma-Abate-Bonucci-Romagnoli-Borini-Kessie-Biglia-Locatelli-Bonaventura-Kalinic-Suso.



Lazio: Strakosha-Caceres-Luiz Felipe-Radu-Basta-Parolo-Leiva-Milinkovic-Lukaku-Felipe Anderson-Immobile.



LIVE COMMENTARY:





