Coppa Italia, Lazio-Roma: confirmed line-ups

Lazio and Roma meet in their first night clash in the last four years in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals. This edition of the Derby of Rome is one of the most important of the recent history as it is the first stage of a double-leg semi-final which can lead to the final stage of the competition that will be played in Rome against either Juventus or Napoli. Check out the confirmed line-ups and follow the live updates from the Olimpico.



