Coppa Italia live: AC Milan-Verona |Confirmed lineups

AC Milan will ba taking on Hellas Verona tonight in the Coppa Italia at the San Siro. Gattuso will likely use a few reserves as this should be an entertaining game. You can follow the action with us live here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- AC Milan have not won in their previous seven games against Verona in the Coppa Italia (1 loss and and six draws).

- Both teams have been able to find the back of the net in their previous five meetings in the Coppa Italia.

- In the last eight editions of the Italian Cup, Milan have always reached the quarter-finals.

- Verona, on the other hand, have not reached the Coppa Italia quarter-finals since the 1988/89 season.

- Hellas reached the knockout round of the competition by beating Chievo on penalties.

- Milan have won all of their past five home games in the Coppa Italia, scoring at least two goals in each of these previous games.



LIVE COMMENTARY :



