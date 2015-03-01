Coppa Italia live: Lazio-Fiorentina 0-0 |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Lazio are set to take on Fiorentina today in the Italian Coppa Italia competition. This should be a solid game between two good clubs (who play a nice brand of football) as you can watch the action live with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



Italian football is back but this time it is in the Coppa Italia. Lazio will be facing Fiorentina at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome at 21H00 Italy time. Both clubs are coming off Serie A wins as they beat Crotone and Cagliari respectively. Earlier this season, Fiorentina drew Lazio 1-1 in the Serie A with a late Babacar penalty as Inzaghi got very mad. This will be a chance for him to get some revenge on Fiorentina later tonight. Tomorrow night, Milan will face off against Inter where as Napoli-Atalanta and Juve-Torino will play against one another next week in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia. Follow the action bellow....



LIVE COMMENTARY:



