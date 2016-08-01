Coppa Italia LIVE: Milan-Torino 0-0 |Confirmed lineups

Milan are set to take on Torino in the Coppa Italia today at the San Siro. It will be another encounter between Milan's new coach Vincenzo Montella and Milan's ex-coach Sinisa Mihajlovic. Montella's club started the new year off in the right way as they beat Cagliari by a 1-0 score. Torino started off 2017 with a 0-0 draw against Sassuolo as both clubs will field a pretty strong formation. Abate will start for Milan (after receiving a knock this past week-end) at the wingback position where as Gianluca Lapadula will get the start up front. Torino will use Belotti and it will also be Iturbe's first appearance for his new club. The game will begin at 21h00 Italy time.



Here are both clubs starting formations



MILAN: Donnarumma; Abate, Paletta, Gomez, De Sciglio; Kucka, Sosa, Bertolacci; Suso, Lapadula, Bonaventura.



TORINO: Hart; De Silvestri, Moretti, Rossettini , Barreca, Baselli , Valdifiori , Benassi ; Iturbe , Belotti , Ljajic

