Coppa Italia live: Napoli-Atalanta 0-0 |Confirmed lineups and live commentary

Napoli will be taking on Atalanta tonight in the Coppa Italia as this should be a very exciting game indeed. You can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



Napoli come into this one in good shape (as they are first in the Italian league standings) but they do have a few injuries to overcome. Sarri will have to do without the injured Milik and Ghoulam as Reina, Albiol, Allan, Jorginho, Mertens and Insigne will all start on the bench. Atalanta will also do a turnover as Hateboer, Spinazzola, Petagna and Illicic will all be rested for this one. Argentine international Papu Gomez will start upfront for Gasperini's team as he will be one to watch. Kick-off is set for 20H45 as Giacomelli will be the referee. The winner of this game will face the winner of the Juve-Torino game in the Semi-finals of the Coppa Italia 2017-18.



LIVE COMMENTARY :