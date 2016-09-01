Coppa Italia: Napoli-Fiorentina 1-0 | As it happened ....

The quarter finals in the Coppa Italia are set to begin as Napoli are taking on Fiorentina tonight at the San Paolo in Napoli. Sarri's team and Sousa's team are both very hot of late as this should be a great encounter. Fiorentina are coming off two important wins versus Chievo and Juventus where as Napoli beat Milan last week-end. The winner of this match-up will then face the winner of the Juventus-Milan game which will be played tomorrow night at the Juventus Stadium in Turin.



Sarri's Napoli will be using Leonardo Pavoletti where as Fiorentina will start Kalinic (after he refused a big move to China).



Here are both club's probable lineups:



NAPOLI (4-3-3): Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Maksimović, Strinić; Zielinski, Diawara, Hamsik; Callejon, Pavoletti, Insigne. Coach:Sarri.



FIORENTINA (3-4-2-1): Tatarusanu; Sanchez, Astori, Tomovic; Olivera, Cristoforo, Vecino, Badelj, Chiesa; Bernardeschi; Kalinic. Coach.: Sousa.



You can watch all of the action LIVE right here with us :



