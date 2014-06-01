Coppa Italia LIVE: Roma-Lazio 0-0 |Confirmed Lineups and Live commentary

Tonight in the Coppa Italia, Roma will take on Lazio in the derby of Rome. Lazio had won the first game by a 2-0 score so Roma will have to give it their all tonight if they are to progress in the competition. Both teams come into this one is solid form as they both won their games this week-end against Empoli and Sassuolo respectively.



Luciano Spalletti will have to evaluate Daniele De Rossi's conditions as he is still not 100%. Lazio will have to do without Marco Parolo as the midfielder is supsended. Inzaghi will likely use Lulic in his place as kick-off is set for 20H45 Italy time. You can watch the game with us here :



Confirmed starting lineups:



Roma: Alisson, Rudiger, Manolas, Juan Jesus, Emerson Palmieri, Nainggolan, Paredes, Strootman, Salah, El Shaarawy, Dzeko.



Lazio: Strakosha; Bastos, de Vrij, Wallace; Basta, Milinkovic, Biglia, Lulic, Lukaku; Immobile, Felipe Anderson.



Watch the derby LIVE here thanks to OPTA :

