Coppa Italia : Roma-Sampdoria 4-0 | As it happened ...

Roma are set to take on Sampdoria at the Olimpico in Rome in the Coppa Italia as the winner will then take on Cesena . Spalletti won't be resting many players as Roma are hoping to do well in the Coppa Italia. Players such as Rudiger, Fazio, De Rossi, Nainggolan and Dzeko should all start for Roma. Giampaolo's Sampdoria will also use a pretty strong formation but he will have to do without Alvarez and Palombo. Silvestre, Dodo, Cigarini, Fernandes and Muriel will all be present as well tonight. Kick-off starts at 21H00 Italy time in Rome.



Here are both clubs starting formations for tonight's clash:



Roma: Alisson, Rudiger, Fazio, Jesus, Peres, De Rossi, Paredes, Mario Rui, Nainggolan, El Shaarawy, Dzeko. Coach: Spalletti.



Sampdoria: Puggioni, Bereszynski, Silvestre, Regini, Dodò, Linetty, Cigarini, Djuricic, B. Fernandes, Muriel, Budimir. Coach: Giampaolo.



You can watch all the action LIVE with us right here :



