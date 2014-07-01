Chievo Verona-Verona.

COPPA ITALIA

Pellissier e Romulo si scambiano Pandoro e Vino.

Wednesday night’s Coppa Italia rivalry matchup between Chievo Verona and Hellas Verona featured, what could be, the most Italian pregame handshake possible.Chievo striker Sergio Pellissier and Hellas’ Romulo exchanged wine and Pandoro prior to the match. For those who are unfamiliar with the latter, Pandoro (sometimes known as ‘panettone’) is a typical northern Italian Christmas treat made from bread and various sweet filings. The best (and it’s not up for debate) is lemon flavored.Hellas Verona, the recipients of the Pandoro, advanced on penalties.