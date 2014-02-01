Coppa Italia: FINAL: Napoli-Juventus, 3-2 Napoli surge not enough, Bianconeri advance 5-2 aggregate

Juventus play against Napoli away for the second time in the last four days as the same feature was also played in the week-end when the Serie A giants were held to 1-1 draw by a great Napoli side. Juventu, however, won the reverse Coppa Italia fixture for 3-1 which means they must defend the result against a quality and organized team like Napoli in a stadium, the San Paolo, that will sold out for the second time in a row. The winner will face Lazio in the Coppa Italia final on the 2nd of June.

