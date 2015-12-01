Coppa Italia: Napoli v Spezia - confirmed starting line-ups

The last 16 of the Coppa Italia gets underway this evening at the Stadio San Paolo as Napoli entertain Serie B side Spezia. Partenopei boss Maurizio Sarri is set to ring the changes for the visit of the club from the Cadetti after last weekend's hard fought 2-1 win over Sampdoria.



Conditions on Saturday night were not the best as players struggled on an icy surface, and Sarri will use the rotation system to give some fringe players a chance to shine. Spezia are now on their winter break from league duty and currently sit 11th in the Serie B table.