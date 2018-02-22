Coppa Italia, predicted line-ups: Juve-Atalanta & Lazio-AC Milan

Tonight we will know the two finalists of the Coppa Italia. Juventus and Atalanta are due to play at 5.30 pm at the Allianz Stadiu, whilst AC Milan and Lazio will play tonight at Rome’s Olimpico Stadium.



Juve boss Max Allegri will have to do without the injured Juan Cuadrado, Federico Bernardeschi and Gonzalo Higuain. Rodrigo Bentancur is suspended and Paulo Dybala will start from the bench. As for Atalanta, Gian Piero Gasperini will be without the injured Andrea Petagna and the suspended Toloi.



PREDICTED LINE-UPS



Juventus-Atalanta

Juventus (4-3-3): Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Rugani, Barzagli, Asamoah; Marchisio, Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Mandzukic, Alex Sandro. Coach: Allegri.

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Berisha; Palomino, Caldara, Masiello; Hateboer, de Roon, Freuler, Spinazzola; Cristante; Gomez, Ilicic. Cach: Gasperini.

Ref. Fabbri.



Lazio-Milan

LAZIO (3-5-1-1): Strakosha; Caceres, de Vrij, Radu; Marusic, Parolo, Lucas Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Luis Alberto; Immobile. Coach: Inzaghi.

MILAN (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Calabria, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura; Suso, Kalinic, Calhanoglu. Coach: Gattuso.

Ref. Rocchi.