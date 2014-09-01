Roma and Torino have already met in Serie A this season with the giallorossi who won away at Torino tank to a goal of Kolarov. Torino are without a win against Roma in all competitions since May 2011. Roma have played each one of the last seven Coppa Italia games at home (4 W, 1D, 2 L). Torino have lost nine of the last 10 away Coppa Italia games, including the seven most recent ones. Sinisa Mihajlovic’s side beat Trapani and Carpi in the previous fixtures.



Check out the confirmed line-ups and live updates in here:



ROMA (4-3-3): Skorupski; Bruno Peres, Moreno, Juan Jesus, Emerson; Gerson, Gonalons, Strootman; Under, Schick, El Shaarawy.



TORINO (4-3-3): Milinkovic-Savic; De Silvestri, Lyanco, Moretti, Molinaro; Acquah, Valdifiori, Obi; Edera, Belotti, Niang.

