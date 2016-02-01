Roma will be red-hot favourites to meet city rivals Lazio in the semi-final of this season’s Coppa Italia when they face Serie B side Cesena at the Stadio Olimpico this evening. The Giallorossi come off the back of a disappointing away defeat to Sampdoria last weekend, their first of 2017 and coach Luciano Spalletti has told his players he wants a reaction tonight.



Andrea Camplone’s side will have little fear of the challenge ahead of them however, having dumped Sassuolo out of the competition in the last 16 in Reggio Emilia last month.