Correction about Bernard

“We have received a statement from Mr Joorabchian’s lawyers in relation to our article of 30 March 2018. His lawyers have confirmed that all statements published, in so far as they relate to Mr Joorabchian, are inaccurate and false. Mr Joorabchian has never spoken to any person in Italy regarding the player Bernard. His lawyers further confirmed that no commissions have been requested by Mr Joorabchian, no contract has been negotiated by him and his relations with the player Suning have not been “frozen”. We apologise fully and unreservedly to Mr Joorabchian for publishing the false statements and the harm caused to Mr Joorabchian by the false statements.”