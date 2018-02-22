There has been a shocking new twist in the Riyad Mahrez saga: he is back in contact with Roma!

He got into big trouble with the Foxes this January, when the Midlands club refused him a move to Manchester City.

He has scored nine goals and added seven assists in only 25 games, but recent reports indicated that he wanted to hang up his boots.

Yet, instead of ending his career, he is looking for a move to Roma, with the Corriere claiming that the 27-year-old has already reached personal terms with the Giallorossi.

​They had courted him pretty intensely last summer, hoping to revamp him the way they did with Gervinho several seasons ago.

He is set to cost quite a bit, at least

56m according to the Italian paper, as he has a deal with the Foxes which will only end in 2020.

The Leicester City star has been pushing for an exit for some time now, despite playing a belter of a season.