According to reports on Marca.com , Chinese Super-League side Tianjin Quanjian are set to offer Chelsea €90 million for start striker. Having already missed out on Fiorentina frontman Nikola Kalinic after the player rejected a move to the Far-East, coach Fabio Cannavaro needs a replacement for Luis Fabiano after the 36-year-old decided to leave the club.

The portal claims that Chelsea have already refused a €60 million advance from Tianjin but now these latest reports suggest that an advanced offer of €90 million has now been tabled. The salary on offer to the Spanish frontman is believed to be close to the one offered to Carlos Tevez at Shanghai which would ensure Costa would become one of the highest paid players in the world.

After a superb goal on Saturday in his team’s 4-2 win over Stoke City, Costa has now got 14 in the Premier League so far this season. His Chelsea side sit six points clear at the top ahead of this week’s blockbuster against Spurs.





