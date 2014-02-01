Diego Costa has cast more doubt on his future at Stamford Bridge by claiming that he may consider a switch to play in France. Speaking to

Chelsea strikerhas cast more doubt on his future at Stamford Bridge by claiming that he may consider a switch to play in France. Speaking to Telefoot, the 28-year-old Spanish international was asked if he had ever considered plying his trade in Ligue 1 to which he replied; “It’s true that Marseille has a great project and is growing up. I’m very happy with Chelsea, but in football everything can happen, and if we have to change, France is a place where I’ve never been to I never played, so why not?”

He added that; “Everyone knows that PSG is a respected team in Europe. Monaco also has a great project and great players.”

Costa was on target for Spain in Friday’s comfortable 4-1 win over Israel to continue his excellent goalscoring form this season which has seen him score 22 times for the Premier League leaders.



There has been constant speculation over his future ever since the infamous training ground bust-up which led to him being omitted from the squad to play Leicester City. Reports have also suggested that his agent has been talking to several Chinese clubs over a lucrative move to the Far-East.