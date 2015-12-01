Spanish striker Diego Costa has hit back at Chelsea describing their treatment of him like that of a criminal. The combustible frontman spoke exclusively to the Daily Mail from his home in Brazil on the day that the Blues lost their opening Premier League game of the new season to Burnley.



Costa started off by declaring that it had been a “strange summer” before explaining that he felt like a “criminal” with the way that the West London club had treated him since the end of last season when boss Antonio Conte reportedly sent a text message telling him he no longer figured in his plans.



As he sat down to speak in more detail he explained that; “I am waiting for Chelsea to set me free. I didn't want to leave. I was happy. When the manager does not want you, you have to go.If you were to ask all my team-mates, they'd say the same. They send messages saying "I miss you" and that they love me.”



He continued; “I am always talking with the boys — particularly Cesc Fabregas, David Luiz and Willian. We have banter over WhatsApp. They ask how I am. They really love me for the person I am. If they didn't, they wouldn't be saying they miss me and love me.”



When asked about where he though it had all gone wrong at Stamford Bridge he stated that; “In January, things happened with the coach. I was on the brink of renewing my contract and they put the brakes on it. I suspect the manager was behind it. He asked for that to happen.”



“His ideas are very fixed and clear. I have seen the sort of person he is. He has his own opinion and that will not change. I respect him as a great coach. He has done a good job and I can see that, but as a person, no. He is not a coach who is very close with his players. He is very distant. He doesn't possess charisma.”



On the now infamous text message, Costa explained that; “I was with the Spain national team, alone in my room, when it came through. It was a shock to get it like that. I was showing it to my team-mates and they could not believe how he had done it.

“I was angry at the time. Now I am more calm. I have not deleted the message. If people accuse me of lying, I can show them. It was clear, saying that he didn't count on me and wishing me the best for the future. Full stop.”

