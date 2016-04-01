Diego Costa scored on his return to Atletico Madrid yesterday, while Alvaro Morata failed to hand Chelsea all three points multiple times against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Costa joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid back in 2014 and sealed a return to a club recently, after having fallen out with Blues boss Antonio Conte, who signed Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid for a club record 60 million fee in a bid to replace Costa.

Costa scores five minutes into his return for the Los Rojiblancos yesterday as Diego Simeone’s men picked up a 4-0 win over Lleida in the Copa del Rey. Alvaro Morata though, failed to find the back of the net for the Blues despite having handed as many as four easy opportunities to score and help the Blues pick up a win against Arsenal in a game that ended 2-2.

Costa will enjoy the last laugh, especially after Morata missed a chance that was similar to the one that Costa took to score for Atleti.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)