Chelsea striker Diego Costa has cast more doubt on his future at Stamford Bridge by declaring that he’s unhappy living in London. The Mirror quotes the 28-year-old Spanish international who stated in a recent interview that; ““I am happy at Chelsea, I am not necessarily saying that I am happy with my life in London. But that is something totally different. It has nothing to do with it.”



Having been the subject of huge transfer speculation from China, with super-league side Tianjin Quanjian believed to be ready to offer the player a staggering £600,000-a-week salary to make the move to the Far-East, many observers feel that these next few weeks will be his last in the Premier League.



Costa went on to state that; ““I have another two years on my contract. I am always very honest with those close to me. I tell them that I am very happy at Chelsea. “The club gives me a lot, the fans, the team-mates. I am in a team that is winning and that motivates me even more.”



“Last season was not the best, not just for me but for other players and for Chelsea. This year I hope will be different, that we win titles. If you are in a team that is winning, you always want to stay, for the allotted amount of time.”