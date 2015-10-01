Costacurta backs Gattuso to succeed on AC Milan bench

During an interview with Sky Sport, legendary AC Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta offered his thoughts on the appointment of Gennaro Gattuso as coach, replacing Vincenzo Montella: “Montella’s sacking surprised me, not least because it comes after a match in which we played better than in other games. The whistles accelerated the situation but something is wrong when the results are as poor as this.



“Gattuso? I watched a Primavera match recently and it seemed as if he could leave the technical area and run on to the pitch at any given moment. I still see the same guy he was as a player. He has some experience, and it will be a great emotion for many people to see him in charge.



“The club and its fans are demanding; it is unacceptable that we have not scored in our last four games at San Siro. I have not called Rino yet. He will give it his best shot, while I think his sacking will help Montella mature.”



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)