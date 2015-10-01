Costacurta backs Gattuso to succeed on AC Milan bench
27 November at 18:00During an interview with Sky Sport, legendary AC Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta offered his thoughts on the appointment of Gennaro Gattuso as coach, replacing Vincenzo Montella: “Montella’s sacking surprised me, not least because it comes after a match in which we played better than in other games. The whistles accelerated the situation but something is wrong when the results are as poor as this.
“Gattuso? I watched a Primavera match recently and it seemed as if he could leave the technical area and run on to the pitch at any given moment. I still see the same guy he was as a player. He has some experience, and it will be a great emotion for many people to see him in charge.
“The club and its fans are demanding; it is unacceptable that we have not scored in our last four games at San Siro. I have not called Rino yet. He will give it his best shot, while I think his sacking will help Montella mature.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments