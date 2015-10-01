Costacurta confirms Conte won’t be next Italy coach
04 February at 19:30During an interview with Sky Sport, FIGC vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta discussed his role, as well as the various coaches who could be appointed the new coach of the Italian national team. Here is what the former AC Milan defender had to say:
“There is a will to revolutionise our football and to achieve something great. I think there is a lot of work to do.
“The new coach? It’s a fundamental decision, but many people forget that some of our candidates are under contract elsewhere. Therefore, it’s difficult to hold talks with them. Conte? No, he said the other day that he wants to see out his contract with Chelsea for the next 18 months.
“Mancini? Some people are available and some are not. Mancini, for example, is under contract and so we need to understand who we can talk to. If nothing new happens, the next CT will be announced in June.”
(Sky Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments