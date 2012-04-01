Costacurta confirms: Roberto Mancini being considered for Italy NT job

AC Milan legend, Alessandro Costacurta, was unveiled today as the new the new sub-commissioner of the FIGC by the Italian FA.



During that unveiling Costacurta was asked about who will take over from Giampiero Ventura as the new head coach of the Italian national team where he replied: "There’s no hurry but we need to make moves as soon as possible so we can talk to the. The names are the ones you’ve already heard, people who have shared a lot of matches with me, and also military service. Like Mancini, just to use one of the palatable names. Conte did a sporting miracle at the last Euros" he concluded.



Today Roberto Fabbricini was appointed as extraordinary commissioner of the Italian FA, with Alessandro Costacurta and Angelo Clarizia as his assistants by the Italiam Olympic committee.