Costacurta: ‘Conte, Mancini and Di Biagio the only Italy candidates’

Vice-FIGC commissioner Alessandro Costacurta talked to media from Coverciano, on the last day of traning for Italy training camp squad named by caretacker Gigi Di Biagio.



“We hope to name a permanent manager by June”, the former AC Milan defender said.

“We have a three-name shortlist: Conte, Mancini and Di Biagio. No way we can choose a different coach.”



“I’ve never said Conte is my favourite. I’ve only said he would be a good option because he has already worked with the national team. Italy still need a very good manager and the names we have in mind would suit the role.”



“I agree Buffon’s last game with the national team should not be the Sweden one. We have Di Biagio and we think he is the right person to take a decision on him. Chiesa? He is a very interesting player, he may even be better than his father (Enrico).”

