Costacurta insists Mancini is not only candidate for Italy job
08 February at 17:10FIGC vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta was present at today’s Master Sport 2018 edition, where he discussed the future of Italian football and the possibility of Roberto Mancini being appointed the new national team coach. Here is what he had to say:
“Mancini is not the only one but at the moment I cannot speak about individual names except those who are not currently under contract. Di Biagio? It was an easy choice to make right now. He is an excellent coach. He has done excellently and he knows full well which players represent the future of Italian football.”
Former AC Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has also been linked with the job, but he is on record as saying he would prefer to continue coaching at club level for the foreseeable future. Current Blues boss Antonio Conte is reportedly interested in returning to Italy, though it is unclear whether he would rather take over at a club.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
