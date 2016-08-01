Costacurta insists that Conte can be the next Italy coach

Costacurta calls but Conte doesn't respond yet. The new Figc sub-commissioner had this to say on the matter :



"Today we talked about priorities. We are looking forward to these next games and we are working hard for the future of the national team. A new coach is very important so we will work hard on this. Conte? Let's see, he is a valid candidate. Mancini? We did have talks but it's still early. We want to think about it a bit and then we will move in a concrete way. We will talk to Di Biagio soon. Will he be the interim coach? Yes, let's hope that he wants to do this. If Di Biagio is to win his next three NT games by a 4-0 score line, then we will also consider him for the job too. At this moment, Gigi has to consider himself as the U-21 head coach as well as the interim NT coach".

Here is what Antonio Conte had to say to the English press on the matter : "Costacurta is a friend of mine and we played together with the national team in 1998. I haven't talked to him. I might've forgot that I still have 18 months on my Chelsea deal. I would like to respect this deal with the blues. There have been a lot of rumors but I don't see any problems, I am fully focused. We are having a difficult time but we have to work hard and do better. Transfer market? I always give my opinion and then the managers make the final decisions. I am happy, Emerson Palmieri is coming off a bad injury where as Giroud just got back from an injury too. They will have to improve their physical condition but when they do, they will surely help us. We have to keep on working...".



(@Calcionews89)