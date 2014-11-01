Costacurta: ‘Italy to open talks with Conte and Ancelotti’
02 February at 10:45New FIGC vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta has talked to Il Corriere della Sera to reveal the next steps of the Italian football federation in pursuit of a new coach after Giampiero Ventura’s sacking in November.
“I will to go London to talk to Conte and Ancelotti who is also living there.”
“We need time to think, the best coaches in the world are Italians and I think it will be difficult to make a wrong decision. I will also talk to Mancini, I know he’d be open to coach Italy but he is not the only one.”
“Until a few years ago, I thought the CT was only a selector. Then I saw Conte at work at Euro 2016 I changed my mind realizing that you could also choose someone opposite to that description. Antonio did a fantastic job at the Euros and can also coach the national team. We won’t have to wait too long. “
“Our objective is to change and move on after something that has really hurt us. What happened in November is not only Ventura’s fault.”
