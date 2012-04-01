AC Milan legend says there is 'too much pressure on the team'

Former AC Milan player Alessandro (Billy) Costacurta responded to SkySport’s criticism of the rossoneri this weekend. The media outlet criticized the team’s slow turnaround despite their large summer expenditure.



The former defender came to manager Vincenzo Montella’s defense. “I think I must first help the coach and the players,” said Costacurta. “The team needs to grow and needs time, but unfortunately I have the impression that society has not given enough. The goal is to enter the first four [in the standings] and there is too much pressure on this as result.”



Sunday afternoon saw AC Milan drop all three points to Sampdoria by a score of 2-0. They now sit sixth in Serie A after only accumulating 12 points in six matches. Up next they host Croatian side Rijeka in Europa League play Thursday before staying at the San Siro to take on Roma, who are directly ahead of them in the standings, on Sunday.