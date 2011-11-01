Costacurta: ‘Neymar better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi’

AC Milan legend Alessandro Costacurta is now one of the most popular pundits of Italian TV. The former rossoneri and Italy star works as a pundit at Sky Italia and yesterday night he made some shocking statements about the player he believes is the best player in the world.



“As for Neymar personality I think he’s very similar to Ronaldo. He’s very active on social media but he doesn’t have the same qualities of Ronaldo.”



“I think, more or less, they will make the same amount of goals at the end of their careers. Neymar is already Ballon d’Or material. Actually, I believe in this moment Neymar is better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, he’s the best player in the world now, in 2017.”



“If we take a look at his performances and we compare them with those of Messi and Ronaldo, I think Neymar is just better at the moment.”

