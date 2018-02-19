FIGC sub-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta has revealed the reason why Antonio Conte will not be handed the Italian national team manager’s job.

Italy failed to qualify for the upcoming summer’s FIFA World Cup after they lost 1-0 on aggregate to Sweden in the play-off round of the qualifying stages. The then boss Giampiero Ventura was axed from his post and a major reshuffle saw Costacurta take over as the FIGC sub-commissioner.

And the former Milan has opened up about why Chelsea boss Conte will not be offered the role to take over the vacant hotseat. During a meeting with highschool students in Italy, where he was attending a conference about ‘Sport and Economy’, Costacurta told about the options that the Azzurri currently have. He said: “We soon have to choose a coach, but there are a lot of coaches who are busy and we can’t approach them.”

“For example, Allegri, Spalletti and Conte are all under contract.”

He also said: “I think Allegri will be managing a club for quite some years in the future.”

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)