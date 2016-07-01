Could Conte return to Serie A?

If you take Antonio Conte at his word, he will one day return to Italy as a manager. The Chelsea boss spoke of his desire to return to his homeland at a press conference this weekend.



“I have nostalgia for Italy, this is beyond doubt,” said Conte. “I do not have to stay abroad for so long. I have had beautiful and formative experiences here, but I will definitely return to Italy. I do not know when but that is the goal.”



“Looking ahead is always difficult, ours is the most precarious job ever. Today you are in one place and tomorrow in another. My side is the will to finish a project and then look for the right continuation. English experience has greatly enriched me. I'd love to do the manager in the future as well."



Juventus legend Dominico Marrochino is looking ahead to such a possibilty. “Conte is definitely a great coach,” explained the two-time winner of the Scudetto and Coppa Italia champion. “At eye level Milan could be the square suited to one like him. Milan and Inter are clubs under construction, with a foreign property and an Italian management. You should never underestimate the possibility."