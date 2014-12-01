After reports this week that Juventus President Andrea Agnelli has been caught up in a ticket scandal involving Mafia bosses, a former club legend has been tipped to replace him at the helm of Italy’s biggest club.





Ilbianconero.com quotes Il Messaggero who states that Alessandro Del Piero could become the new face of the Old Lady as pressure mounts on Agnelli to step down. The journal suggests that whilst his appointment would be welcomed by the fans, his lack of experience in a “political” environment could raise question marks over whether this would be the right move for the Italian giants.

Ultimately, it will be John Elkann, current president and CEO of Exor (the investment company owned by the Agnelli family) who will make the decision on Andrea Agnelli’s future but up to now, he has remained silent on the investigation carried out by the Public Prosecutor of the FIGC.



With a sixth Scudetto all but confirmed, Elkann is at a crossroads; if he decides to relieve Agnelli of his duties, should he entrust the future of the club to another family member such as Alessandro Nasi or look for an outside solution. Along with the name of Del Piero, current director and another former Bianconeri legend Pavel Nedved would seem to be a popular choice within the society.