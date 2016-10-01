Could Inter and Gagliardini really bid each other farewell?

Where is the Gagliardini we saw last season? That is the question on everyone’s lips, such has been the downturn in his performance levels under Luciano Spalletti this campaign. Indeed, the Tuscan coach seems to have lost patience with the former Atalanta midfielder. The 23-year-old is struggling to grasp what is being asked of him from a tactical perspective, which is having a negative impact on him technically.



Indeed, he was substituted at half time of last night’s encounter with Roma due to his poor first half showing. At times, he looked all at sea and was a liability in the Nerazzurri’s midfield engine room. The Italian international is now starting to question whether his future lies in Milan, as Spalletti seems to have his heart set on refreshing the squad in that area: “We need a top player in midfield,” he said having questioned the character of some of his charges.



The marriage between Gagliardini and Inter is not enjoying a great moment, and it seems a divorce settlement could arrive by the time summer comes around. Given how well he started his career at San Siro, it seemed impossible just a few months ago but this goes to show how unpredictable a business football can be.

Pasquale Guarro (@Ngoppejammeja) | Translated by Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)