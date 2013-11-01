Could Juventus sign Emre Can in January?

Juventus are coming off a 0-0 draw against Inter Milan as the Serie A standings remain very tight indeed. Napoli and Roma also drew their respective games this past weekend as the top of the table stayed identical. Max Allegri's team seem to have found a stability at the back as they have a stellar attack. One position that they can surely improve (and that the Juve management have been trying to improve for some time now) is their midfield. They had signed Matuidi this past summer but with Marchisio getting older and Khedira often hurt, Juve know that they have to add some extra pieces next to Miralem Pjanic.



EMRE CAN ON JUVE'S RADAR - Emre Can is a player that Marotta and Paratici like a lot as the Liverpool man has been very good of late. Can a January move be on the cards? Well according to Il Giornale, Juve will try and convince Klopp of letting him leave in early 2018. Let's not forget that his current deal with the reds will be expiring in June 2018. The German international has so far appeared in 18 games for Liverpool as he picked up 2 goals and added 2 assists on the season so far...