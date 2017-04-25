Reports out of England via The Metro suggest that Isco could be linked with a summer move to Liverpool. Prior to signing his extension that tied him to the Merengues, Liverpool was said to have made a serious approach to the Spanish international. At that time and even now, Isco has insisted that he is happy in Madrid and wants to remain at the best club in the world.

But Isco has struggled to tie down his place in the starting eleven on a consistent basis, and his appearances seem limited to injuries of others and substitute roles. Zidane has used the former Malaga man in 26 La Liga matches this season, 15 as a starter and 11 as a substitute. It remains to be seen how serious Liverpool’s interest is or if Isco could be swayed away from successive Champions League contenders. But with a World Cup year approaching, many players will be considering their international status.