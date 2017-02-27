Milan’s inability to transition to new ownership

The latest reports have the Rossoneri’s famous ‘closing’ (the finalisation of the sale to Sino-Europe Sports Investments) being delayed to the start of April, which is bad news for fans expecting some clarity of the club’s future.

It could be even worse for the Rossoneri if this were, in any way, to precipitate Gianluigi Donnarumma’s departure from San Siro.

The Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus target’s agent, a certain Mino Raiola, has

“He [Donnarumma] doesn’t deserve a great AC Milan, he deserves a big club.

Even more worrying is another quote, in which Raiola says that he’s still liaising with Adriano Galliani.

“I haven’t spoken with any representative of the new board yet

Though nothing on the Donnarumma (or any transfer) front can be done without the [presumed] new owners’ approval, this instability can’t be helping Milan.

According to