Could Milan's sale troubles push Chelsea, Man Utd target away?
01 March at 21:45Milan’s inability to transition to new ownership could push Chelsea and Manchester United target Gianluigi Donnarumma out of the door.
The latest reports have the Rossoneri’s famous ‘closing’ (the finalisation of the sale to Sino-Europe Sports Investments) being delayed to the start of April, which is bad news for fans expecting some clarity of the club’s future.
It could be even worse for the Rossoneri if this were, in any way, to precipitate Gianluigi Donnarumma’s departure from San Siro.
The Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus target’s agent, a certain Mino Raiola, has already made it clear that he “must consider what kind of a club AC Milan will become.
“He [Donnarumma] doesn’t deserve a great AC Milan, he deserves a big club. My job is not being the fan of a [particular] club.”
Even more worrying is another quote, in which Raiola says that he’s still liaising with Adriano Galliani.
“I haven’t spoken with any representative of the new board yet. To me, AC Milan is still represented by Galliani. I can’t really talk about new owners because I don’t know them.”
Though nothing on the Donnarumma (or any transfer) front can be done without the [presumed] new owners’ approval, this instability can’t be helping Milan.
According to The Mirror, Manchester United are now the favourites to land the 18-year-old, while Fichajes.net claim that the Rossoneri are already looking for his replacement, a certain Claudio Bravo!
@EdoDalmonte
