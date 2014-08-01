Could Monaco knock off Man City? | Reece Hainesborough
10 March at 20:00Last Tuesday night at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City and Monaco played out one of the greatest Champions League matches in history. From the first to the final whistle both teams were involved in a rollercoaster of events that produced an eight goal extravaganza.
Despite the principality club going 1-0 down, the revitalised Radamel Falcao got an equaliser followed by a goal from youngster Kylian Mbappe. Monaco were showing why they are top of the French Ligue 1 – they were also putting the rest of Europe on notice. Despite an absolutely glorious chip from Falcao putting his side 3-2 up, his missed penalty had a big impact as Man City eventually won the game 5-3. The match was end to end, and the football on display was nothing short of magnificent. Both sides go into the next tie on the 15th March, with the game still widely in the balance.
When Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev bought the club in 2011, a return to glory was formerly on the agenda. As Monaco were promoted back to Ligue 1, they went on a £140 million spending spree on some of the world’s top talent, including current captain Falcao and James Rodriguez. Monaco were starting to establish themselves with Europe’s finest.
However, after just one season, the plan at Monaco changed, and the side’s top stars were moved on – including Rodriguez to Real Madrid and Falcao was shipped out on-loan to Manchester United and Chelsea. The club changed its focus to producing young, hungry players and selling them on for a big profit after a couple of years. It is this project that has paid-off. The club are comfortably at the top and are going into the second league against City full of confidence.
Monaco are very underestimated and underrated by many in the footballing world (in fact just ask Arsenal back in 2015). Even though the French Ligue 1 does not have many admirers – mainly due to the dominance of PSG – the league is showcase to some of the world’s best young talents. A few of these making their mark at the Les Rouges et Blancs. The brilliant performances of Fabinho and Mbappe has put them on the radar of many other clubs. In fact, City Head Coach Pep Guardiola even admitted that his side needed to score in the return league to go through. A clear sign of respect and from Guardiola to the outstanding performance of Leonardo Jardim’s team.
Even though Monaco need to score two goals, they are still very much in this tie, their players put in an excellent performance and they faith in youth has worked. They will learn from the first leg and will continue their phenomenal scoring rate this campaign – 78 so far and a goal difference of 53. Man City show vulnerability at the back and Monaco will need to take advantage of this quickly.
If Monaco can perform like they have done all season, they will cause Guardiola’s men problems. They have shown absolutely no fear in their games and are unbeaten at home in the Champions League and have only lost once at home domestically.
At the start of the season, I said a French team would get to the Champions League Final in May. That was aimed more at PSG, but Monaco are a team who should never be written off. If Monaco get themselves an early goal at the Stade Louis II, then the tie will be in their control. Their consistent performances and free scoring players have combined to make a deadly team. One City will do well to eliminate.
Reece Hainesborough, @haynezy24
Go to comments